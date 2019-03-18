Commission willing to butt heads to protect pool Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Augusta leaders say their position on the lock and dam remains the same.

Commissioners are on record opposing the Corps of Engineers plan to get rid of the lock and dam, and replace it with a rock wier.

That's so endangered fish can pass.

And it's all because of the Savannah Harbor deepening project.

Last week, all top Georgia officials voiced support for the harbor project. So, do Augusta commissioners worry they will end up butting heads with state lawmakers to protect the pool?

"That pool is critical to this city's economy. Our neighbors across the river, their economy. It is critical for everyone around here in the whole CSRA. So guess what, we need to butt heads with anybody. We need to," says Commissioner Sammie Sias.

The city is holding a public hearing on Lock and Dam Thursday, at the Municipal Building from 5 to 7.