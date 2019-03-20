Commission says no to decals; public hearing for mayor's SUV Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Augusta Commissioners have made a decision on a new SUV for the mayor.

Commissioners voted to approve a new Chevy Tahoe for the mayor to drive and to keep city decals off the vehicle.

State law says if a government vehicle is exempt from having decals, a public hearing is required.

Mayor Davis didn't want a public hearing or decals because he said his life has been threatened.

"We're having this conversation, and I think it's imprudent for us to be doing that, but in this building I've been here five years and on more than one occasion this has happened. We snicker at it and we go through this process and it needs to stop," said Mayor Hardie Davis.

Commissioners did approve holding a public hearing on exempting the mayor's vehicle from having decals in 12 months.