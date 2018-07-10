Augusta Commission looks at fixes for overgrown lots Video

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) - It's a growing problem in Augusta and this time of year the complaints are pouring in.

We're talking about the problem of overgrown lots.

The city is looking at two new options. One is to speed up the time property owners have to cut the lot once they are notified.

The second option would increase the city's fees for cutting an overgrown lots from $70 dollars an hour to $300 dollars an hour.

"I think we definitely need to hasten the speed we cut lots. Lots of times we cut a lot, a regular lawn mower won't get the job done and I think increasing the fees...I don't think it will have than much impact. But we have to do something to hold the property owner responsible," says Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Last year the city cut right at 15 hundred lots. At that pace the new fee would bring in almost two hundred thousand dollars more.