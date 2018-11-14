Commission blasts cemeteries and road side maintenance Video

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - Westview Cemetery is one of eight cemeteries Augusta's recreation department keeps up, but commissioners are saying the maintenance is falling down on the job.

"It's embarrassing. Somebody needs to start to do better. Those areas have been needing attention for sometime," says Commissioner Marion Williams.

"I feel like there's ongoing needs there and maintenance. We're always having continued discussions on that. That's something we need to look at the budget to," said Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Davis.

"The cemeteries, I have been getting calls and I've been forwarding it to the correct department so we can maintain them, that's cheap labor there," says Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Augusta is spending right at four million dollars in storm water fees to pay contractors to cut and maintain hundreds of miles of right of ways.

Some commissioner believe with the storm water spending, that should be freeing up inmate crews to work in the cemeteries.

"It looks like it should be getting better and it's getting worse. Cemeteries haven't been take care of. We're paying storm water fee money to cut the right of ways, why ain't the inmates not keeping the cemeteries up," said Commissioner Marion Williams.

"I hear from the recreation department, they don't have the appropriate funds. I hear that from Engineering, even with storm water fees. So we need to always pay attention, got to make sure we're keeping the city looking the best it can," said Mayor Pro-Tem Davis.

The Recreation Department requested only about a twenty thousand dollar increase in next year's budget for cemetery maintenance but Department Director Glenn Parker says he is planning a more coordinated approach next year to use inmates for cemetery cutting.