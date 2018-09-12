Comcast opens free WiFi hotspots to aid residents

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WCBD) - Comcast opened nearly 7,000 Xfinity WiFi hotspots in Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Augusta, Ga., ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The hotspots will help residents and emergency personnel stay connected as the weather event makes its anticipated landfall later this week, according to a company press release.

The hotspots will be available to anyone who needs them, including non-Xfinity customers, for free.

Specifically, Comcast has opened over 3,200 hotspots in Savannah; 2,100 in Charleston; and 1,600 in Augusta. The hotspots will remain open until Monday, September 17 at noon EDT.

For a map of the Xfinity WiFi hotspots, residents can visit www.Xfinity.com/wifi and enter their zipcode. Once in range of a hotspot, they should select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser. Xfinity internet customers can sign in with their usernames and passwords, and will be automatically connected to Xfinity WiFi hotspots in the future.

Non-Xfinity internet subscribers should visit the “Not an Xfinity Internet Customer” section on the sign-in page to get started. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every two hours while the hotspots are available.

“It’s critical that impacted residents are able to communicate during challenging weather events such as Hurricane Florence,” said Doug Guthrie, Regional Senior Vice President for Comcast. “By activating our Wi-Fi network today, we can help more people stay connected at a very important time.”