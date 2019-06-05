CSRA News

Columbia County man charged with cruelty to children

Columbia County, GA (WJBF) A Columbia County man is behind bars charged with 6 counts of cruelty to children.

Michael Hovey was arrested after a welfare check on a residence off Palmetto Drive.
According to an incident report, deputies found conditions inside the home “deplorable” due to unsanitary conditions and bug infestation.  The children were placed in the custody of their mother as the investigation continues.
 

