Columbia County Chair candidates push for last minute votes Video

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF)- - The finish line is in sight as voters are already heading to the polls to vote for Columbia County Chair.

When it comes to campaigning, candidate Doug Duncan is staying the course.

"I was pleased with the results the first time around. So, we're focused the same way, doing the same things- billboards, radio, digital...meeting with candidates, waving signs," said Duncan.

Candidate Pam Tucker is mixing things up on social media.

"We've been going out, me and my team, doing videos and taking pictures, meeting people...going into businesses and finding out so much about what they're concerns are," said Tucker.

So why should people should vote for them?

"As commission chairman, being retired and not having a full time job, as my opponent does, this will allow me the time to continue to be out," said Tucker.

"They want a government that controls their spending. That does their best to keep taxes low and to work on road projects," said Duncan.

Speaking of spending, the commission, with Duncan as its current Vice-Chair, is discussing giving property owners a tax break.

"The commission is working on that now. We're working to actually lower the millage rate. Of course we don't vote on that until August," said Duncan.

While their strategies and may be different, both agree on one thing.

"It's all about getting the people out to vote. If the folks who supported me the first time don't get out the second time, I won't win," said Duncan.

"If you support me and you want me to win this election, there's only one way to do it and that is with your vote," said Tucker.

Election workers say they've had more early voters for the runoff than they did at this point during May's primary.

Both candidates hope that means good news for them.

But, they say they won't let up in the final weeks.

You have from now until July 20 to vote early.

Just head to building G-3 on Ronald Reagan Drive in Evans Monday through Friday from 8a.m. to 5p.m.

Election day is July 24.

Once the votes are in July 24, the new Chair will take their position in January