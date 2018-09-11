CSRA News

Columbia Co. to host its Annual Day of Remembrance Ceremony

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 02:49 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 05:52 AM EDT

COLUMBIA, Co., GA (WJBF) - Tuesday, Sept. 11 Columbia County will hold its annual Day of Remembrance Ceremony.

It'll be at 8:30 a.m. at the Military Memorial behind the Evans Library.  

Lt. Serge Burack of the New York Fire Department will be this year's guest speaker.  

He served all Boroughs for 25 years.
 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center