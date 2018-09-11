Columbia Co. to host its Annual Day of Remembrance Ceremony

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIA, Co., GA (WJBF) - Tuesday, Sept. 11 Columbia County will hold its annual Day of Remembrance Ceremony.

It'll be at 8:30 a.m. at the Military Memorial behind the Evans Library.

Lt. Serge Burack of the New York Fire Department will be this year's guest speaker.

He served all Boroughs for 25 years.

