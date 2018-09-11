Columbia Co. to host its Annual Day of Remembrance Ceremony
COLUMBIA, Co., GA (WJBF) - Tuesday, Sept. 11 Columbia County will hold its annual Day of Remembrance Ceremony.
It'll be at 8:30 a.m. at the Military Memorial behind the Evans Library.
Lt. Serge Burack of the New York Fire Department will be this year's guest speaker.
He served all Boroughs for 25 years.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man arrested after driving himself and victim to sheriff's office following fatal shooting
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop