Click it or ticket campaign: now until June 2

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) The "Click-it or Ticket" nationwide campaign is underway.

During the Memorial Day holiday, about 10,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide will be out on the roads from May 20 through June 2.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, this time of year, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, is one of the deadliest on the highway.

They are asking the public to remember to buckle your seat belts.

From now until June 2nd, if you are caught not wearing your seat belt, you will receive a ticket instead of a warning.

For more information, go to: https://www.nhtsa.gov/click-it-or-ticket-day-and-night.