Clementa C. Pinckney's wife continues his legacy

Augusta, GA. - "Love, what missionaries should do, about service, and getting out there and working," says Jennifer Pinckney, Widow of Senator and Pastor Clementa Pinckney.



These words are what the late Senator and Pastor Clementa C. Pinckney believed. Jennifer spoke at the William CME Episcopal Church for its 108th anniversary where she was able to spread this message to others.



"The program is for missionaries. And that's what missionaries do. They're about service, they're about helping people and nurturing," says Jennifer Pinckney.



For those who did not know Clementa, Jennifer told us that missionary work is what exemplifies him.

"He was a man of love. He was a man of service. He was a Godly man. And he loved his daughters. He loved his family, and people in general. He would go out of his way to help anyone," says Jennifer Pinckney.



Her two daughters, 14-year-old Eliana and 10-year-old Malana, joined her to show support. They told me that speaking in front of large crowd's is out of their mother's comfort zone, but continuing Clementa's work is important to their family.





"Just to see her like to stay reserved to herself. And tell her opinion to me and her close friends, but not be super vocal about it to now speaking to hundreds and thousands of people and spreading the word that she knows and believes in. And spreading my father's legacy to other people. It's just truly amazing and inspiring to me," says Eliana Pinckney, Daughter.



"To see where we've come from. Just kind of sitting at home watching him speak out and being there with my mom is just like an amazing journey," says Malana Pinckney, Daughter.



A journey that Jennifer says she could not do without her "two angels."



"It's an honor to be able with my girls to just be able to spread the love and to spread service," says Jennifer Pinckney.