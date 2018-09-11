City wants garbage hauler to cleanup its act Video

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) - Some Augusta leaders say when it comes to trash service provided by Inland Waste the word is it stinks.

"If it's right in front of your house juice, smelling all over the place causing flies that's

not a good thing," says Commissioner Andrew Jefferson.

The complaint is the companies garbage trucks are leaking, what's being called garbage juice, creating odor and staining roadways.

There are also complaints the company leaves litter behind when it empties trash cars and the constrainer lids are left wide-open...

"A trash-can that the lid is not closed on it we have a rain like we did last night that creates a problem so it's not nit picking it's something that needs to be address," said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

Augusta's landfill director is addressing the complaints saying the company is being cited for violations of the contract.

"They have they've paid some fines under our contract," said Lori Videtto.

How much?

"It's 147 thousand over the past three months," says Videtto.

But Videtto tells city leaders the company is responding to the complaints hiring more staff replacing managers and repairing and sealing its vehicles.



"They have brought in an incredible amount of resources company wide to address the issue," said the Environmental Services Director.

"Without a doubt we've had everyone from the CEO myself other VPS of the company we've all been here we're spending a lot of time here investing a lot of money bringing in some new equipment," said Brad Avery of Inland Waste.

Commissioners want the problems corrected anything short would be garbage in Augusta George Eskola WJBF.