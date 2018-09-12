City wants cleanup work on eyesore to start again
Augusta,Ga (WJBF) - Malvina Price has been looking at the property for more than ten years the now overgrown and only partially demolished Southern Feed Mill.
"It makes the neighborhood look bad,very bad and when they had the fire they we're suppose to continue to be cutting it down but they didn't," Price said.
City officials are very familiar with this property it's been a problem piece going back years commissioners gave the owner 90 days clear it up back in July, July of 2014,
Four yeas ago there was work on the site the owner demolished one of the buildings on the city supporter the progress, but then work came to an end
"I think they think is just playing around I think we got to get serious about it letting people know we mean what we say and we say what we mean," said Commissioner Marion Williams.
Commissioner discussed the mill property in Committee on Tuesday, then code officers heard from the owner today.
"The big problem right now is it's overgrown so he he doesn't cut it then the city will have it cut and attach it to his tax bill and we told him that," said Planning Director Rob Sherman.
So the city says work will start again at the mill site, some neighbors are skeptical.
"I believe it when I see it," said Price
"You don't believe?
"No," she said.
That's because cleanup here has been a slow grind in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.
The city code office told the owner they expect to see crews and equipment on site next week.
-
