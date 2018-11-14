Chukker Creek Elementary student reportedly brought gun on bus
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) - Aiken County school officials have released a statement regarding a young student bringing a gun to school, Wednesday.
In the release, officials say that a number of students reported to their bus driver that a fellow student had brought a gun on board.
Once at the school, the 6-year-old student was taken directly to the school's front office. Local law enforcement was contacted immediately.
School officials found the gun inside the student's bookbag.
The student reportedly remained under direct supervision of administration and law enforcement before being removed from campus.
Chukker Creek officials state that they immediately informed families through e-mail and phonecalls.
You can read the full release below:
As students were preparing to exit their bus this morning at Chukker Creek Elementary, a number of students reported to the school bus driver that a younger student had a gun in his book bag.
The driver alerted administration, and the Assistant Principal, who was present and supervising morning drop off procedures, immediately addressed the student and spoke with other students who’d made the report.
The six-year-old student was not allowed to join other students in going to his classroom, but brought directly by administration to the school’s front office. Local law enforcement was contacted and responded right away. Upon search of the student’s book bag, a firearm was discovered. The student remained under direct supervision of administration and that of local law enforcement before being removed from the school’s campus.
Chukker Creek notified all families as quickly as the situation allowed.
We certainly understand how concerning this is to our school community. At Chukker Creek Elementary today, we are maintaining as regular a schedule as possible, keeping our students focused on learning, while addressing the needs of students with the support of their school counselor and additional staff.
The school followed appropriate procedures with the full support of Aiken’s Department of Public Safety and appropriate disciplinary actions consistent with our Code of Student Conduct will ensue. We have appreciated the patience of the school community as we worked with law enforcement throughout their investigation.
There is no greater responsibility for our schools and district than the safety of students and staff. We are grateful for the students that reported their concerns, and for the swift actions taken by all responding adults, including the school bus driver, school administration and the Aiken Department of Public Safety, to secure the child in a safe and efficient manner.
MERRY GLENNE PICCOLINO
Director of Communications
