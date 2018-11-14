Chukker Creek Elementary student reportedly brought gun on bus

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) - Aiken County school officials have released a statement regarding a young student bringing a gun to school, Wednesday.

In the release, officials say that a number of students reported to their bus driver that a fellow student had brought a gun on board.

Once at the school, the 6-year-old student was taken directly to the school's front office. Local law enforcement was contacted immediately.

School officials found the gun inside the student's bookbag.

The student reportedly remained under direct supervision of administration and law enforcement before being removed from campus.

Chukker Creek officials state that they immediately informed families through e-mail and phonecalls.

