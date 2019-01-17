Changes could be coming for some students and their families in Richmond County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - It's called rightsizing, and it could affect four elementary schools and a middle school. School leaders say it's in response to a shifting population.

The Richmond County Board of Education is looking to build a new Kindergarten through 8th-grade school.

Some parents worry what will happen with two buildings they are closing to make this new school.

"If they are going to close this school down, what is going to become of this school," asked Wendy Marano.

Students at Southside and Rollins Elementary could be going to a new school next school year.

The BOE is looking to close the both and move the students to a brand new Sego Middle School.

"We tore it all the way down to the dirt lot and built a completely new facility; very similar to the Belair K-8 school that open this year," said Kaden Jacobs. "Everything was built with STEM in mind, technology in mind, and extra opportunities for students."

One parent who came to Wednesday's public hearing told NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson her biggest concern is unused building bringing unwanted guests.

"I live right next door, and I don't want this to be a place where everyone comes to hang out and destroy the property," explained Marano.

The director of communications says there will be a purpose for the two buildings.

"This has been a part of the community for over 50 years," said Jacobs. "Their concerns are what is the building going to be used for. We will have educational opportunities going on in the building, and it still will be used. We never let any of our buildings fall in despair or anything like that."

Other concerns include the academic results from Sego Middle.

Jacobs says the merger of the two elementary schools will give the new school higher expectations.

"Academic expectations set in elementary carry through middle school, because it's all one one campus community," explained Jacobs. "We think this is going to be a real successful school."

The project is pending board approval. If that happens, the new school will open next school year. The final rightsizing vote takes place sometime in march.