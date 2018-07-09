CSRA News

Career Personnel to host a job fair soon

Posted: Jul 09, 2018

(WJBF) - Those looking for a job in the CSRA may be able to find one this week.

Career Personnel will be holding a job fair on Thursday, July 12. 

It's from 9 am until 2 pm at their facility at 821 Broad Street.

They're looking to hire in both Aiken and Augusta.
Positions available include everything from accounting personnel to housekeepers and warehouse managers.

For more information head to careerpersonnel.com.
 

