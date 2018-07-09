Career Personnel to host a job fair soon
(WJBF) - Those looking for a job in the CSRA may be able to find one this week.
Career Personnel will be holding a job fair on Thursday, July 12.
It's from 9 am until 2 pm at their facility at 821 Broad Street.
They're looking to hire in both Aiken and Augusta.
Positions available include everything from accounting personnel to housekeepers and warehouse managers.
For more information head to careerpersonnel.com.
