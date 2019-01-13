Car chase in Augusta leads to shots fired at officers, suspect in hospital

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Deputy Involved Shooting generic grapic.

Augusta, GA (WJBF) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation now leads a case that started as a domestic dispute and lead to a car chase in Augusta.

GBI Special Agent Pat Morgan tells NewsChannel 6, Richmond County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call on Cross Court in Augusta shortly after 11PM on Saturday. Someone called 911 for a domestic dispute.

When deputies got to the residence, they learned the man who was part of the dispute had left. Shortly afterwards, a deputy spotted the male suspect's car in the area and tried to stop him. The suspect refused to stop and instead took off.

There was a short car chase that ended when the suspect crashed his car at the intersection of Jackson Rd. and Sycamore Dr.

The suspect took of running with deputies chasing him. He fired a weapon at the deputy as he continued to run towards the Heritage Circle Apartment complex.

Multiple deputies responded to the apartment complex to help track down the suspect who fired shots at the first deputy who chased him. They eventually found the suspect hiding behind one of the apartment buildings and as deputies got closer, he fired in their direction again.

Four deputies returned fire and shot the man in the leg. Deputies gave him first aid while they waited for medics to get there. EMS took the subject to Augusta University Medical Center where he was treated and released for his injuries. He is now at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

The GBI says the subject had "several outstanding warrants for his arrest."

Investigators tell NewsChannel 6, they will send us the names of the deputies involved and the suspect at a later time. GBI continues to investigate the incident and it will be turned over to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.

Special Agent Pat Morgan says the woman who was involved in the original domestic dispute is alright.