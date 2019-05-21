Brush fires pop up along Georgia roads

Augusta & Evans, GA (WJBF) - Scorching temperatures plus dry air equals prime conditions for brush fires. There have been a few in our area recently.

Tuesday afternoon, two fires started on Bobby Jones expressway at the Wrightsboro Road Exit. They broke out on both ramps around 3:00PM. Firefighters had the flames put out by 3:30 and thankfully, no injuries were reported. Traffic was backed up for a short time, but no buildings were damaged.

There was a similar brush fire that happened on I-20 over the weekend in Columbia County. A viewer sent us a picture of the smoke filled sky near Belair Rd. in Evans.

Photo from viewer Kristen Kennedy.

NewsChannel 6 meteorologist Micah Rumsey says we have the two basic weather ingredients that typically lead to fires-- hot and dry.

"Temperatures well above average right now. As we move into this weekend it is going to be even hotter, triple digits. Normally, our highs this time of year are in the mid-80s. We're seeing them in the mid to upper 90s, all the way up to 100," Rumsey explains. "Also, it is really dry out there. While we've seen a few bursts of humidity, we normally don't see that until once again, July or August when a lot of that moisture from the gulf is pumping in."

Often, people burn yards and fields to help with growth, but Chief Ranger Larry Felix with the Georgia Forestry Commission says we are in a "no burn" time of year.

"For Columbia and Richmond because we fall in the EPD guidelines, from May 1 to September 30 there is no burning allowed, period," Chief Ranger Felix points out.

For the rest of the year, call 1-877-OK2-BURN (652-2876) to apply for a permit and the rangers will explain what you need to know ahead of time.

"In Richmond County you have to be 100 feet from any building or structure before you can legally burn, but Columbia County doesn't have the same rules," Chief Ranger Felix describes. "In either case, you still need a permit in order to burn."

You can also CLICK HERE to learn more about burn permits.

As we look forward to a fun Memorial Day Weekend, many of you have plans to grill with family and friends or possibly light some fireworks. Chief Ranger Felix says remember this advice when you do.

"Use extra precaution when putting out your matches whenever you light the fireworks and then when you're grilling, you want to make sure that you put your coals in a metal bucket and let them sit for a while in water because if you throw them out on the ground the wind could come and re-ignite those embers and cause a grass fire," Chief Ranger Felix says.

Rangers document all the information they can about brush fires. The data helps them determine how to allocate resources in the future.

In Georgia, the Hands Free Law prevents you from the use of your cell phone while you drive. However, the law has an exception for emergencies. You can call 911 to report a brush fire along a Georgia roadway.