Posted: Sep 10, 2018 06:35 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 06:59 AM EDT

Boil water advisory remains in effect for McCormick Co.

McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) - A boil water advisory remains in effect for some folks in McCormick County.

Those in the Plum Branch and Highway 28 South area should still boil their water for a minute before drinking or cooking with it.

An advisory was put in place last week after a water main break.
 

