Boil water advisory remains in effect for McCormick Co.
McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) - A boil water advisory remains in effect for some folks in McCormick County.
Those in the Plum Branch and Highway 28 South area should still boil their water for a minute before drinking or cooking with it.
An advisory was put in place last week after a water main break.
