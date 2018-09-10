Boil water advisory remains in effect for McCormick Co. Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved Video

McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) - A boil water advisory remains in effect for some folks in McCormick County.

Those in the Plum Branch and Highway 28 South area should still boil their water for a minute before drinking or cooking with it.

An advisory was put in place last week after a water main break.

