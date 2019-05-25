Boil water advisory issued for certain customers of Valley Public Service Authority Water System
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) -- A boil water advisory has been issued for certain customers of the Valley Public Service Authority Water System.
Residents who live on Anthony Drive, Lee Drive, Daley Drive, Cathy Drive, Anthony Drive, and Janson Street are affected.
An unexpected main break on May 25, 2019 is to blame.
There has been no confirmed contamination of the system, officials say. Because of the interruption in service, the potential for contamination exists.
You're asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking, until further notice. Any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.
We're told the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is working with officials to resolve the issue.
If you have any questions, contact the Valley Public Service Authority Water System at (803) 593-2053.
