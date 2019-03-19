CSRA News

Boil water advisory in effect for parts of McCormick County, South Carolina

By:

Posted: Mar 18, 2019 08:19 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 18, 2019 10:18 PM EDT

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) - A boil water advisory is in effect for certain parts of McCormick County, South Carolina.

Residents of John de la Howe, Willington, and Highway 7 should vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

"Dirt or debris may have entered the drinking water system due to a main water line breakage on John de la Howe, Willington and Highway 7," officials said.

Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled, should not be used for drinking. 

Count on NewsChannel 6 to let you know when the advisory is lifted. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center