Boil water advisory in effect for parts of McCormick County, South Carolina

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) - A boil water advisory is in effect for certain parts of McCormick County, South Carolina.

Residents of John de la Howe, Willington, and Highway 7 should vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

"Dirt or debris may have entered the drinking water system due to a main water line breakage on John de la Howe, Willington and Highway 7," officials said.

Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled, should not be used for drinking.

