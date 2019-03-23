Bill in SC Statehouse could close Denmark Tech: possible reopen as trade school Video

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) - A bill in the South Carolina Statehouse could close the state's only two year historically black college.

"Looking for another school, it would probably be another year before I go back," David Green told NewsChannel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk when asked what he would do if the school closes.

The welding major says he realized that a four-year college wasn't for him finding peace in the small campus. The closure will affect nearly 600 hundred students including him.

"I feel like anyone can get an education no matter where it's at ... no matter how small it is or how low the funds are," he said. "It's where you learn, it's not about how big or the size of the school," he added.

The S.C. House passed its version of the state’s $9 billion budget including a proviso that would temporarily close Denmark Technical College and re-open it as an area trade school.

"I was heartbroken," Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said. "I was told something completely different. I have been told we were going to do everything to save the school," she added.

The proviso would close the college and a nine-member committee will study it. The findings then will be reported to several committees by October 1, 2019.

Over the past decade enrollment at the school fell nearly 80 percent. Officials say the college is financially solvent.

"Currently, the college has paid careful attention to revenue and expenditures that we've had," Vice President of Fiscal Affairs Shatika Spearman said. "We can definitely say that we've adjusted our spending according to the revenue we've received," she added.

The college primarily serves students in rural Allendale, Bamberg, and Barnwell counties.

Its supporters worry about the economic fallout of closing Denmark Tech saying the school generates millions of dollars and jobs, too.

Shawn covered the proposed flight school for the area ... the team in the area ... working hard to see it come to fruition. Now plans seem to have stalled following calls for a study on the project.

Interim President Dr. Christopher Hall says that the school will continue to operate business as usual until any decisions are made.