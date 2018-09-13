Belvedere church opening its doors to evacuees
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WJBF)- - Local churches are working to help evacuees. Friendship Baptist Church in Belvedere is stepping up to shelter people affected by the storm.
For the past 3 years, the church has been a place of rest for people fleeing from natural disasters. Centered in the heart of many evacuees' escapes, the ministry has a large fellowship hall and additional bible study rooms that can quickly transform into a safe place for people to lay their heads, accommodating up to 100 people and their kennelled pets.
Pastor Heyward Horton explains this is simply his calling-- and he is preparing for the future: "I just returned from Israel, and I met a gentleman there who said, 'I will ship you a generator at cost. It will run on natural gas.' We will have one probably thirty days from now."
