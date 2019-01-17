Barack Obama's love tweet

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Former President Barack Obama used social media to let the world know how he feels about his wife. He tweeted a message to Michelle to mark her birthday. He said, "I knew it way back when and I'm convinced of it today----you're one of a kind Michelle Obama. Happy Birthday!"

The former first lady turns 55 Thursday.