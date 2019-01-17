CSRA News

Barack Obama's love tweet

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 02:43 PM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 02:43 PM EST

Former President Barack Obama used social media to let the world know how he feels about his wife. He tweeted a message to Michelle to mark her birthday.   He said, "I knew it way back when and I'm convinced of it today----you're one of a kind Michelle Obama.  Happy Birthday!"  

The former first lady turns 55 Thursday. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center