Barack Obama's love tweet
Former President Barack Obama used social media to let the world know how he feels about his wife. He tweeted a message to Michelle to mark her birthday. He said, "I knew it way back when and I'm convinced of it today----you're one of a kind Michelle Obama. Happy Birthday!"
The former first lady turns 55 Thursday.
