Bamberg - Ehrhardt High School wrestling coach resigns after incident with student

BAMBERG, SC (WJBF) - Bamberg School District One released a statment Wednesday after NewsChannel 6 learned that a student at its high school accused his wrestling coach of assault. Superintendent Phyllis Schwarting said, "The administration was notified of an incident that occurred during wrestling practice after school on the afternoon of December 19, 2018. The teacher involved in the incident was not present at school the following day due to a previously scheduled appointment. Accordingly, the administration notified the employee by telephone that he was being placed on administrative leave so that the allegations could be investigated. The administration also notified law enforcement of the allegations."

NewsChannel 6 learned from the family of the student, who is in the 10th grade at Bamberg - Ehrhardt High School, that the student said Coach Jacob Stewart assulted him at the school by throwing him and hitting him.

Stewart is listed as a Social Studies teacher on the school's website.

Superintendent Schwarting also said, "On December 20, 2018, I met with the employee and discussed the incident. As this was two days prior to the holiday break, and further investigation was needed, I informed the employee that he would remain on administrative leave and that we would meet again when school reopened."

The statement from the school district goes on to say that on January 7, 2019, the day the school district returned from the holidays, the employee submitted his immediate resignation, which was accepted. The matter also was referred to the State Department of Education, consistent with state law.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with the Bamberg Police Department. A captain said no arrest has been made and the case is still pending.

The family has pressed charges.

The superintended added the district values the safety and well-being of all students. Schwarting goes on to say, "We regret that this incident happened and wish only the best for the student and his family moving forward. We also want to assure our students and their parents that this employee did not return to work after the incident occurred."

Stewart was hired with Bamberg School District One in 2012. Administration said all required and necessary background checks were performed and did not raise any concerns.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to follow this story.