Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center to open in April; ribbon cutting scheduled

Posted: Mar 18, 2019 08:04 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 18, 2019 08:04 PM EDT

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) -- The new Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center will open in April and officials are holding a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

The ceremony will take place on Monday, April 1, at 11 a.m. 

Community leaders and officials from The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg are expected to attend.

The facility is located on Hwy 70 West of Denmark. 

After the hospital in Barnwell closed, thousands of residents had to drive more than 40 miles to see a doctor.
 

