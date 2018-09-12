CSRA News

Augusta wants to put the lid on trash service

It's a part  of Augusta's garbage  service some city leaders want to trash.

As we first told you commissioners getting complaints about trash service including trucks leaking, and staining  roads and trash-can  lids staying open after they're  dumped. 

These are just  two of  the issues they have with  Inland Waste one of the city's haulers

The company is addressing the problems but says it's difficult to guarantee results.

 "Can't  guarantee all the lids I know we can get the rest of it worked on most definitely because those lids are going to be an issue cause lids depending on how the wind blows you just never know what's going to happen," said Brad Avery of Inland Waste.


The City Landfill Director told commissioners they're working with the cart and the truck manufactures  to work on getting the lids to close properly after service. 
 

