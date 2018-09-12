Augusta wants to put the lid on trash service
It's a part of Augusta's garbage service some city leaders want to trash.
As we first told you commissioners getting complaints about trash service including trucks leaking, and staining roads and trash-can lids staying open after they're dumped.
These are just two of the issues they have with Inland Waste one of the city's haulers
The company is addressing the problems but says it's difficult to guarantee results.
"Can't guarantee all the lids I know we can get the rest of it worked on most definitely because those lids are going to be an issue cause lids depending on how the wind blows you just never know what's going to happen," said Brad Avery of Inland Waste.
The City Landfill Director told commissioners they're working with the cart and the truck manufactures to work on getting the lids to close properly after service.
