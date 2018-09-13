Augusta seeks project manager for south Augusta business recruiting
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - Vera Gardenhire has spent 30 years living off Tobacco Road, she says what south Augusta needs are good restaurants.
"We definitely need more places to eat, that's been a problem. We're very limited in what we have out here," Vera said.
And bringing new businesses to overlooked areas of south Augusta is what this sub-committee is all about. A joint project between the city of Augusta and the Economic Development Authority.
"We know south Augusta has plenty of development, it has plenty of money, but we just need to make sure that the folks with the businesses know that," said Commissioner Sammie Sias.
Commissioners approved $200 thousand dollars for the project to hire a program manager and researcher, but the Development Authority is taking applications to take on bringing in new business.
"That's going to be their target, we're going to look at the geographic areas considered underserved and their daily job is going to be 'how can we get there, how can we create jobs, how can we get new investment'," said Augusta Economic Development Authority President Cal Wray.
"This position is so needed to, really, daily focus on underserved areas and bringing in businesses or restaurants," said Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Davis.
Augusta hasn't tried this program for underserved areas so there's no guarantee the time and money will pay off.
"If you want it done in the next six months it's probably not happening. If you want to do it over the next five years I think you will have some success," said Wray
For south Augusta it's food for thought.
The Economic Development Authority said they've gotten 10 applications for the project managers job, 3 they said we're qualified candidates, they'll stop accepting applications in two weeks with the hope of having a person on board by the end of October.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man arrested after driving himself and victim to sheriff's office following fatal shooting
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop