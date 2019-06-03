Augusta Regional Airport adds non-stop flights to D.C.

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Getting to Washington, D.C. from Augusta is now easier. Daily direct, non-stop flights from the Augusta Regional Airport to the Ronald Regan International Airport (DCA) is reinstated.

In a statement, Augusta Regional Airport's Executive Director Herbert Judon Jr. said, "We are so happy to restore direct air service between Augusta and the Washington D.C. Capital Region."

Judon continued, "Since my arrival, the community has spoken loud and clear regarding the necessity to regain this service. Washington D.C. is our top destination and critically important for local customers. This flight will create efficiencies and savings for our partners in cyber, military, the private sector, and leisure travelers. This is just another ongoing step to deliver a more diverse air service portfolio for the region."

The American Airlines flights to D.C. from Augusta begin January 7, 2020.

This new direct service comes on the heels of the non-stop flights to Dallas-Fort Worth from Augusta.

You can start booking your trip now.