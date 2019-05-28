Augusta native killed in Afghanistan memorialized at Ft. Gordon
Ft. Gordon (WJBF) - A powerful ceremony happened on Memorial Day at Ft. Gordon. A new barracks were dedicated to an Augusta woman who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan in service to the United States Army.
Specialist Hilda I. Clayton was a graduate of Westside High School and Augusta Tech. She enlisted in the army in 2011, became a combat photographer and deployed to Afghanistan in 2013 where she died at just 22 years old.
"It is hard to put into words," SPC Clayton's former company commander Lieutenant Colonel Kyle Yates said about the emotions he felt during Monday's ceremony. "She was my responsibility. I sent her there and I didn't bring her home," he said as a tear streamed down his face.
Lt. Col. Yates hopes the young soldiers who will live in this building will be humbled by SPC Clayton's sacrifice.
Private First Class Diane Maye Llorente sang the National Anthem at the ceremony to dedicate a new barracks to SPC Clayton's legacy. PV2 Llorente is from the Philippines and says she is honored to serve in the United States Army and sing the National Anthem.
"My dad's been to Afghanistan. My step dad's been to Afghanistan," PV2 Llorente said. "I look up to people who volunteer their lives and who have sacrificed their lives."
The holiday weighs heavy on Lt. Col. Yates who has served in the Army for 22 years.
"I know other soldiers that did not come back home. I have friends that have soldiers that did not come back home, fiends that didn't come back home, my own leadership that didn't come back home. Since 9/11, Memorial Day has taken on a whole new meaning for a lot of people in our nation," Lt. Col. Yates said.
SPC Clayton displayed her commitment to her country even in her final seconds. A mortar tube malfunctioned during a training exercise in Afghanistan. She did her job until the very end. She photographed the explosion that ended her life. It is the last picture she took, and now it hangs in the barracks named after her.
"She was always willing to step up and get her hands dirty and accomplish any mission that you bestow upon her," Lt. Col. Yates said.
SPC Clayton would have celebrated her 28th birthday the week before Memorial Day. Instead, her family spent some time on the holiday in front of her pictures-- one taken of her right before her deployment and the other that she took right before she died.
Young soldiers who come to Ft. Gordon to train will now live in the Clayton Barracks named after Hilda I. Clayton.
