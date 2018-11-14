CSRA News

Augusta looking to again privatize probation office

Augusta.Ga (WJBF) - Augusta is moving towards getting out of the probation business 

 

The city took over  probation services in 2016 from Sentinel after many problems with the private company.

But running the office has cost the city more than one and a half million dollars

Judge David Watkins says it's the city's decision to privatize probation but says changes in the law may make it difficult to find a company to do it. 

 "The laws have changed the landscape has changed has it changed such that it makes this option more viable less viable and that's what I'm trying to draw their attention to make sure you understand this piece," said State Court Chief Judge David Watkins. 

The Administrator is recommending city leaders go out for proposals  to find a private company to run the probation office.  

When Sentinel ran it for the city  it did so at no cost to taxpayers

