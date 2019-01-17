Augusta leaders say times passed for administrator evaluation Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Some Augusta city leaders say they have fallen down on the job when it comes rating the performance of the city administrator.

The mayor and commissioners handle the job evaluation for the administrator.

But they haven't done one for Janice Jackson since 2016.

"We can take some of that blame, absolutely," says Sean Frantom. "How do we remedy that? Do you say this year there will be one, yes absolutely. We just got to make sure we put some goals in there, we got to give a vision for this city, maybe set some goals for the city as well."

In Jackson's 2016 evaluation she was rated in ten categories from excellent to poor, commissioners who graded here said in general her performance was satisfactory.