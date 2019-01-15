CSRA News

Augusta lawmaker hospitalized, misses first day of session

Posted: Jan 14, 2019

Updated: Jan 14, 2019 09:18 PM EST

Augusta, GA (WJBF) - One of Augusta's political leaders is in the hospital.  Representative Henry "Wayne" Howard is being treated for what a family member calls a minor medical issue. 
The hospitalization kept the lawmaker from attending Monday's start  of the 2019 legislative session.

Howard battled serious kidney-related issues in late 2017.  That illness lead to the amputation of both of his legs. It did not slow him down, though. He was back at work  in Atlanta in a matter of weeks. 

Representative Howard has been in touch with  Speaker of the House David Ralston to keep him updated on the situation.  Howard hopes to return to the General Assembly by next week at the latest.

Wayne Howard and his family are longtime friends of WJBF NewsChannel 6 and recently celebrated 65 years of their broadcast, Parade of Quartets. It is the longest running locally produced gospel broadcast in the country.   We send Representative Howard our very best and continue to pray for a speedy recovery.

Howard has represented Georgia's 124th House District since 2007. He is the leader of the Augusta Delegation.

