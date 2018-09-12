Augusta hotels fill up fast with evacuees Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hotels also make accomodations for people in town temporarily from the coast. [ + - ] Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - - As the coast empties with people fleeing Hurricane Florence, local hotels in Augusta fill up. Wednesday afternoon only a handful of rooms remained at the Hampton Inn and Suites. It's the same case at the Partridge Inn and it's even sold out this weekend there with people from both North and South Carolina.

"Once it started showing that, you know, gee this is going to be real, it's going to come on shore then all of a sudden uh oh, maybe we should do something," said Ed Chao who traveled nearly 300 miles from Southport, North Carolina to the Garden City to flee Hurricane Florence. He told NewsChannel 6 outside of the Hampton Inn that he's actually building a new home in North Carolina.

"I'm not too worried about that," he replied. "But we're renting a place that's lower right now and I'm a little worried about water there."

He's one of many who flocked to the Hampton Inn and Suites on Washington Road. We spoke with General Manager David Przedecki who said it's already packed.

"We started getting calls as early as Friday. But the reservations were getting booked through the weekend, but the arrivals started about Monday afternoon," he said.

Another Hilton in town filled up fast with those fleeing Florence from the cost. We spoke with Partridge Inn General Manager Tijuana Jenkins. She is seeing similar patterns.

She said, "We started getting calls over the weekend, prior to the mandatory evacuation."

Jenkins said by Monday the place was full.

"We increased our offering in our restaurant and bar area so they will have some variety and some things to do because we don't know how long they will be with us," she said.

Przedecki added Hampton Inn is taking care of its guests too.

"Hosting a complimentary dinner. A lot of guests don't know the area, so the least we can do is offer them up a home cooked meal," he shared.

Typically when you vacation or in this case evacuate you will utilize the hotel microwave or even the refrigerator for things like take out or extra water. But in this case for those who are leaving their homes and taking important pieces of information or maybe even extra money, they might utilize the hotel safe.

"I feel like the safes aren't big enough. For this kind of situation, if you're going to carry all your valuables in your car, those safes are not quite enough," Chao shared.

Pets are typically not allowed at the Hampton Inn & Suites, but Przedecki told us he will allow pets to stay at his hotel because a lot of people consider them to be family. He said some breeds may be restricted though and people may be asked to kennel their pets if left in the room. He said a standard room cost around $180 a night.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps