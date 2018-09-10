Augusta has one eye on Florence the other on Chatham County Video

AUGUSTA, Ga WJBF) - An approaching major hurricane has Augusta emergency officials talking about the weather and preparing for it.

"Right now we're just monitoring it. There is a possibility we are in the cone of error so we could see some effects here, so we're just monitoring and being prepared. If we do see some of the rain," said Mie Lucas Deputy Emergency Management Director.

"Right now we're kind of precautionary, we know the Red Cross has reached out to Trinity on the Hill so we will have probably at least one self evacuee open right now," said Fire Chief Chris James who doubles as EMA Director.

Last September, Augusta has a lot of more shelters like schools open for more than 2000 evacuees from Chatham County due to Hurricane Irma.

The city has an agreement with the Savannah area County to house their evacuees if they're under mandatory evacuations, something that hasn't happened yet.

"So we're going to prepare and talk to them to see if they're coming, so we can activate all our resources quick and early," said Chief James.

And Daniel Field is also preparing, the airport wil waive its fees for any aircraft escaping the storm. The airport is already hearing from some of those in the predicted path of Florence.

"A police department called that had two helicopters in the Wilmington, North Carolina area who wanted to relocate. We told them we don't have any hangers but if you want to bring your helos here you're more than welcome to have them out here on the ramp," said Becky Shealy of Augusta Aviation.

Chief James says, depending where the hurricane makes landfall, the biggest threat for Augusta could be after Florence hits, where all the rain could cause flooding on Savannah River.

Coincidentally Tuesday commissioners will accept state and federal reimbursement for the city's costs for hurricane Irma relief effort the checks will total more than a half million dollars.