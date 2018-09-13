Augusta EMA officials keep close tabs on Florence
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - Augusta officials are keeping a close eye on Florence.
Fire Chief Chris James says the city is preparing for wind and rain, that could mean some downed trees and power lines, and localized flooding.
In the past heavy rains have resulted in flooding at Riverwalk, and along the Savannah River. The chief says that could happen again with Florence.
"Depending on how much rain you get above the dam in North Carolina and South Carolina will determine if the Corps needs to release water and so one effect we may have over the next week or so is an elevated river and possibly seeing some of the damages we've seen before such as water at the Riverwalk," said Fire Chief Chris James.
James says at this time there are no government buildings being used as shelters in Augusta, he says the Emergency Operations center will open on Friday.
