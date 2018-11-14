Augusta Commissioners move towards Sheriff's office raises

CSRA News

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) - Sheriff Richard Roundtree was visibly  frustrated as he discussed with the city leaders the  2019 budget proposal for his office 

 "Absolutely especially with the growth and potential of this city you would think that would be the first part of the conversation not the last one," said Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree. 

Sheriff Roundtree requesting 680 thousand dollars to complete  deputy pay raises that started this year  and 170 thousand dollars for four community safety officers for downtown. requests that didn't make the cut.  

"That's high priority is the  safety of the citizens we're becoming a tourist destination we've got to get the Sheriff his money," said Commissioner Sean Frantom who chairs the Finance Committee. 

"I would be hoping that the administrator has been communicating with the 
Sheriff's office to find out what the needs is," says Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.


Switching gears  the new recommendation from the administrator  is to   fund half of the sheriff's pay raise request at 340 thousand dollars starting on July 1.but  to the Sheriff it was an unacceptable compromise.

"We shouldn't have to compromise this was a two year process we compromised last year the deputies aren't going to start patrolling July 1 they're going to start January 1," said Sheriff Roundtree. 

Commissioners directed the administrator come up with proposals to fully fund the  Sheriff's  request but  some commissioners say they want to see the administrator's proposals  before agreeing, to fully  fund the sheriff.

 "Just because you want a peanut butter sandwich that don't mean I can give you one if I don't have any peanut butter," said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The sheriff points out this pay raise package is go boost staring salaries and raise deputy salaries it does not go to the Sheriff's Office top brass.

