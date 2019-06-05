CSRA News

Augusta commissioner backs employee screening

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) - Augusta  Commissioners calling for tighter security at city buildings.

That's after the deadly shootings by a city worker in Virginia Beach. 

Mayor Hardie   Davis says he hopes commissioners approve the resources so the Marshal's office and  make upgrades.

Right now only the public is screened at   city buildings, not employees.

Some  Commissioners say they support screening everyone who enters

"Absolutely in light of the incident that happened last week in Virginia Beach I think all employees everybody who comes into this building needs to be screened I think just for the safety of everybody just for the checks it would really be unfortunate if something happened and it could have been prevented," says Commissioner Brandon Garrett. 

Two years ago Marshal Ramone Lamkin said he would personally like to see every one entering the municipal building screened including employees, but then commissioners took no action. 

