Augusta commissioner backs employee screening
Augusta,Ga (WJBF) - Augusta Commissioners calling for tighter security at city buildings.
That's after the deadly shootings by a city worker in Virginia Beach.
Mayor Hardie Davis says he hopes commissioners approve the resources so the Marshal's office and make upgrades.
Right now only the public is screened at city buildings, not employees.
Some Commissioners say they support screening everyone who enters
"Absolutely in light of the incident that happened last week in Virginia Beach I think all employees everybody who comes into this building needs to be screened I think just for the safety of everybody just for the checks it would really be unfortunate if something happened and it could have been prevented," says Commissioner Brandon Garrett.
Two years ago Marshal Ramone Lamkin said he would personally like to see every one entering the municipal building screened including employees, but then commissioners took no action.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Governor Brian Kemp OKs the rural broadband bill, but the 41 EMCS are asking for patience
- Georgia to execute man later this month for 1996 killing
- Woman in viral racist rant sentenced to 1 year of probation
- Local PGA Tour pros Vaughn Taylor, Luke List inspire area junior golfers
Weird News
- Florida woman pulls gator from pants during stop
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes