Arts in the Heart underway Friday
AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - Just in case you were wondering, the Arts in the Heart is still on despite the upcoming weather conditions.
The festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 13 at 5:00 pm in Downtown Augusta.
The Arts Council says they are however in contact with agencies that are tracking the storm.
City leaders say they are working on contingency plans for Arts in the Heart just in case.
