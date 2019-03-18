Apparo Academy set to open in August 2019

AUGUSTA, GA. -- - Apparo means "to make ready". That's the goal of the nonprofit, faith based, accredited preschool that will open in august 2019. The Apparo Academy will help families and their children develop skills such as walking, eating, speaking, and dressing. All simple tasks, but challenging hurdles these children face day-to-day.



"Create a place where children with special needs, even significant medical needs, can go to school," says Jennifer Jones, Executive Director of the Apparo Academy. "Because right now there's no where for them to go to school."



The academy is accepting 38 students for their first year. They will also offer several therapies including speech, language, and physical therapy tied in with a quality curriculum to all children from 13 months to 6-years-old.



"We're using the teaching strategies creative curriculum," says Jones. It is created for children who are typically developing. What we do is take that curriculum, that is a standardized state curriculum, and we adjust it to each individual child as to where they are."

The entire staff will be licensed and have a four-year education degree. There will also be a full-time nurse onsite from the Children's Hospital of Georgia. For a fun, inclusive environment the academy will also build a playground.



"We are putting in a 300,000 dollar adaptive, therapeutic playground right outside our building, so that all children can play there in wheelchairs or not," says Jones.

There will be a Community Build Day on their construction site on March 29th and 30th at 8 a.m. Participation will cut down $40,000 worth of construction cost.



"There's not something like this between gainesville and atlanta and greensboro and charleston," said John Cates, one of Apparo Academy's Board Members. "We're just making sure that those people can get that quality therapy that they need in an educational environment without having to drive these long distances that they're having to do."

For information on enrollment and voluntering, please visit their site www.apparoacademy.org.