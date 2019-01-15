Another shopping center on Washington Road is sold for $21 million Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Another shopping center on Washington Road near the Augusta National is sold. This time it's the Publix Shopping Center.

"I'm worried that I won't be able to find the things I'm looking for anymore," said Elizabeth Gove. "It's just tough to find things here since a lot of other places are selling out or going someplace else."

The sale happened nearly a month ago, and now people are wondering the fate of some of their favorite places.

WSQ LLC, the same company that bought the Washington Square shopping center bought the National Plaza for $21 million.

"Augusta national bought it probably," said Danny Shirey. "They bought Hooters, they buying everything around here. The next thing you know, we aren't going to have anywhere around here to shop at because they are buying everything up."

Shirey told NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson, he comes to shop here about twice a week. He says he feels like these two shopping centers aren't the only ones going to be sold.

"I used to be in landscaping, and all the house I used to do in the area got bought up," explained Shirey. "I don't know seems like they are buying everything they can buy. I hope we got places to go."

Another customer says she shops at this Publix because it's convenient when she runs errands.

"If they go away, then I'm going to be like, aw man I have to go to the tags office, and there is nothing to do down here," said Gove. "It's going to affect everybody here, not just Publix."

As of now, there is no word on what WSQ plans to do with the property.

"If they don't plan on putting anything here, all these little places here will are going to die because no one is going to come down here anymore," explained Gove.

"They probably won't do it until next year," said Shirey. After next masters? Asked Devin. "Yeah, that is probably when they tell everybody wants going on."

We did reach out to Publix, and a representative said......

"Our Publix at National Plaza will continue to serve customers and is not closing or relocating. We enjoy being a part of this wonderful community and look forward to continuing to provide our loyal customers with legendary service and quality."