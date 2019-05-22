Animal Rights Activists propose stricter laws to animal ordinance in Columbia County Video

Columbia County, Ga. - An animal rights activist group, Breaking the Cycle, is calling for tougher laws in Columbia County.

Christina Eid, head of the organization, went before commissioners Tuesday night, but they didn't respond positively to her proposed laws.

"So, the anti-tethering ordinance is already there, and not only that its already a state law by the Georgia Department of Agriculture. That needs to be enforced," says Eid.

She says all animals should be spayed or neutered by the time they are 6 months old, unless the owner has the proper permit.

Media Relations Director, Cassidy Harris, says, "my understanding is it's really hard to enforce that."

Eid and her team researched what other counties were doing, but the commission still wasn't on board. They say animal services handles enforcement.

Commissioner, Dewey Galeas, says, "report it, we have reports on a monthly basis in our committee for the occurrences."

The ordinance also asks for a no kill policy in animal shelters. but commissioners say they have not euthanized for time and space.

District 1 Commisioner, Connie Melear, says, "where in our statistics do you not see zero? If they are sick or ill where we cannot save them there is a reason to do that."

Another commissioner, says, "we have not euthanized one in over 3 years."

Eid says this is not true, and she says euthanizing for medical purposes can be as simple as a kennel cough.

She says, "in 2017 Columbia County reported that their shelter euthanized 955 animals."

When it comes to Columbia County cases, the county says the issue is small.

"No, it's not a lot," says Harris.

Animal Rights activists say there may not be a large issue in Columbia County, but there is an issue nonetheless.

The next step is for the county to present these proposals to its Animal Services committee.

After the way things went tonight, Christina Eid says she's going to call on her filmaking friends, and make a documentary on the animal situation in Columbia County.