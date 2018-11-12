American Legion Post 71 hosts Veterans Day event in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) - The American Legion post 71 held it's annual veterans day event to honor those who have served our country. The ceremony started with the presentation of colors by the post 71 honor guard. Instrumental service melodies by the Fox Creek High School band. Followed by Bridge Operations Officer Lieutenant Colonel Smith who shared what an honor it was to be the guest speaker.

"It's my great pleasure to be here in the presence of such a prestigious audience. I'm truly honored and humbled to be your guest today. To my brothers and sisters in arms, friends and family of American legion post 71 and to the greater North Augusta community we welcome and thank you for your attendance."

They took a moment to pay tribute to solders who are no longer with us presenting decorated wreaths in their name. The commander of American Legion post 71 who turned serving into a career shares the deeper meaning this event carries for veterans.

"I think it's a great opportunity for the veterans to come out. we have a lot of veterans in the community has PTSD and they hibernate. They don't want to get out in crowds, this is once a year that they come out and it gives them a chance to mingle" say Ralph Wainwright ​​​​​​.​

Although some in attendance share what a disappointment it is to only see the same faces at these type of events.

"The only people who show up are veterans and family of veterans. the civilian population could care less that were doing something to honor us. Ok? and it's sad," says Edwin Knight Petty Officer First Class.

But thanks are always in order for those who do make an effort.

"It's a warm feeling that the community recognizes what we have done for the freedom of the American people."