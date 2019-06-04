CSRA News

Missing woman from Allendale, South Carolina found safe

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) -- A missing woman from Allendale, South Carolina has been located, officials say. 

The Allendale Police Department was searching for Barbara Green who was last seen on Sunday, June 2 at about 12 p.m. when she left her church in Varnville, S.C.

At the time of her disappearance, officials said she "takes medication daily for a serious medical condition and does not have her medication with her."

We learned just before 9 p.m. on Monday, June 3 that Green was located and is back with family members.  Authorities haven't released any information surrounding her disappearance. 

