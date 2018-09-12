CSRA News

Aiken farm hosting horses evacuated from coast

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) - Finding people a place to stay when they're forced from their homes is bad enough. But finding a home away from home for a large four-legged animal can be an even greater challenge.

The folks at Full Gallop Horse Farm have been helping out evacuees since the early 2000's.

Nearly a dozen horses are already there with more than 2 dozen making their way there soon.

The show facility is like a mini city, with people coming here all year long and during the winter for months on end with their horses.

So according to officials, only a few extra things are needed to help with evacuees.

I spoke with the director of Full Gallop on why it was important for her to help out those who need it the most.

"Well geez, I have horses and animals and things like that, too," says Lara Anderson. "I wouldn't want to be stuck somewhere, where there is a hurricane coming in and then all of a sudden you don't have a place to go and this is a great facility to be able to have people come with their animals. We have hook-ups on site, too so if they have a camper or have a horse trailer with a hook-up on it they can come and hook up and they can stay here with their animals. We also have a couple of little houses on site too that they can stay at to help take care of their animals." 

