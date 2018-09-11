Aiken County prepares for Hurricane Florence evacuees Video

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) - Several local schools have already canceled, most to get ready to house evacuees from the coast.

Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, and Barnwell counties, as well as USC-Aiken and Aiken Tech, are closed.

Members of Aiken County Emergency Management aren't sure how many people are expected to come in, but they are not taking any chances.

"We have a really good team that has been preparing for the hurricane for some time," said Emergency Management director, Paul Matthews.

South Aiken High School is set up to be the main shelter fro evacuees.

While Aiken County is not under evacuation orders, officials are still getting ready for Hurricane Florence.

Aiken County Emergency Management has joined several local agencies to house evacuees who may be impacted.

Director Matthews says they have planning to shelter people since the storm started forming.

"We've decided how we're going to work on sheltering folks that are coming in from the coast and also feeding them," said Matthews.

South Aiken High School will be the main shelter for evacuees. The Aiken County Fairgrounds will become an animal shelter for people bringing pets.

Matthews says they are working closely with all agencies, so people fleeing the coast will feel comfortable leaving their homes.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Aiken County Emergency Mangement Director, Paul Matthews.

"I wouldn't say any of them they are going to stay put," explained Matthews. "There's a mandatory evacuation order from the Governor for people to leave. We hope that heave the order."

The director of emergency management encourages people in the hurricane's path to evacuate to a safe area, rather than staying put.

"The smart thing to do is to get out of harm's way," said Matthews. "We have facilities open here for people to get out and to get into safety. So heed that warning and leave; protect your family, and we got a place to shelter you."

The Red Cross will be setting up the shelter at South Aiken High School Tuesday at 4 pm.

Evacuation shelter locations will be updated on SCEMD.org.



Photojournalist: Antony Sherrod