Aiken County man dies after motorcycle crash

Mar 19, 2019

Mar 19, 2019

Aiken County S.C. (WJBF) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office investiging a deadly crash. 

The coroner confirms 55-year-old Allen B. Widener died Monday afternoon at the hospital after a motorcycle crash.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. last Thursday on Beaverdam Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

Investigators say he was riding his motorcycle with one passenger when he crossed Cooks Bridge Road and ran off the right side of the street and hit an embankment.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.
 

