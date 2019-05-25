Aiken County Investigators searching for missing Wagener man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person.

Authorities say 37-year-old William Anderson was last seen on Thursday, May 23 at around 7 a.m. at his home on North Main Street in Wagener, according to family members.

We're told on the same day at around 2 p.m., a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee was found wrecked and on fire in the wood line of Goose Platter Rd and Daisy Street. Investigators say Anderson is known to drive that type model car.

"Aiken County Investigators need the public's assistance for any information on locating William for his well-being, officials say.

If you have any information, contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.