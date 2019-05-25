Aiken County Investigators searching for missing Wagener man
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing person.
Authorities say 37-year-old William Anderson was last seen on Thursday, May 23 at around 7 a.m. at his home on North Main Street in Wagener, according to family members.
We're told on the same day at around 2 p.m., a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee was found wrecked and on fire in the wood line of Goose Platter Rd and Daisy Street. Investigators say Anderson is known to drive that type model car.
"Aiken County Investigators need the public's assistance for any information on locating William for his well-being, officials say.
If you have any information, contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811.
More Stories
Weird News
- Florida woman pulls gator from pants during stop
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes