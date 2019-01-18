CSRA News

Aiken County inmate death under investigation

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) - The death of an inmate at the Aiken County Detention Center is under investigation.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has brought in SLED to assist with the investigation.

The inmate’s identity is being withheld until the Coroner can make the appropriate next of kin notifications as part of their investigation.

There does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances regarding the inmate’s death. 

