Aiken County Board of Education's agenda before the holiday break
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) - Aiken County Board of Education will have some new faces in charge.
Brian Silas, Jason Crane, Tad Barber, Dwight Smith, and re-elected board member Rosemary English was sworn in the meeting after they won in this year's elections.
Ridge Spring-Monetta High School received a $5,000 donation for football equipment in the meeting.
The district one board member says the donation from Aiken native Dekoda Watson, will protect the players while on the field.
"I trust the coaches and those in involved to make the right decisions about that," Sandra Shealy. "I'm sure they will look at things such as safety equipment, updated helmets, and protective gear that will take care of the players."
AECOM presented its final payment of a $300,000 donation for Aiken County stem academies.
