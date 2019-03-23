Aiken authorities investigate number of crimes in the Crosland Park Community Video

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A number of crimes are under investigation in the Crosland Park Community.

Police are investigating an armed robbery and two shooting incidents. They have determined they are related saying that they weren't random but specifically targeted.

"Crosland Park is no different from any other neighborhood within our community," Lieutenant Jake Mahoney of the Aiken Public Safety Department told NewsChannel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk. "It's a good neighborhood. there are good people that live there trying to do the best they can," he added.

A number of incidents of crime in the Crosland Park Community have Aiken investigators hard at work.

One incident involved an armed robbery of two people on Vincent Street.

Schroder Avenue and Hahn Avenue a man walking along the road was shot.

Also on Alfred Street, a man standing in his front yard was shot.

"We've made some progress and we are continuing to explore additional leads and information," Lt. Mahoney added.

Lt. Mahoney says when crime happens in any community in the City of Aiken resources are moved.

"Our first step is to increase our community patrols. We take a higher profile, more visibility will serve to deter more crime," he said.

Looking for a permanent fix Mahoney says his team has been involved with the Aiken Council of Neighborhoods and the Crosland Park Neighborhood Association. The President of the Aiken Community of Neighborhoods says the groups have a good working relationship.

"They work closely with us trying to keep crime down. We work with them closely with community activities," Sam Erb said.

A resident who did not want to speak on camera says that the area is quote "under siege" incidents started out as burglaries and smashed windows and mailboxes escalating to shooting incidents. Many are concerned but fear being seen talking.

Authorities say in order to curb crime in any area communities must be willing to inform them of what's going on.

"The folks that know what should be done is generally the folks who live in that neighborhood. Sometimes they have a better feel they definitely have a better feel of what's going on so if they have a concern they should feel free to share it with us and help us come up with a good solution."

Shawn dad the opportunity to speak with representatives with the Neighborhood Association out here. He's told they are working on special projects and we'll hear more within the next two to three weeks.